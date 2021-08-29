Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,969. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.