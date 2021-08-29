Eristica Price Up 252.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the US dollar. One Eristica coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eristica has a total market capitalization of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Eristica Coin Profile

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . The official website for Eristica is eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Eristica Coin Trading

