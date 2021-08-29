ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ESSA opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

