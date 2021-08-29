Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

