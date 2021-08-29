Ether Zero Achieves Market Cap of $320,492.05 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $320,492.05 and $3,699.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,514,855 coins and its circulating supply is 185,485,442 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

