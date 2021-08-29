EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $29.37 on Friday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

