Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $145.46. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

