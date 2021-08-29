Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.