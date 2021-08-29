Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,383. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

