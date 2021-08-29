Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

