Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 583.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 248,403 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $26,750,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 3,790,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

