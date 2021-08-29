Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

