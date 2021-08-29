Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

EXETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.