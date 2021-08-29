Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 88.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

