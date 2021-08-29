F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 101.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

