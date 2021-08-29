Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $8.25 on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

