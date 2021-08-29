FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $7,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.58. 148,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,889. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $376.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

