Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 110.7% in the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

