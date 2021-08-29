Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 74.7% in August

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the July 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

