Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

