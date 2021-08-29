FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FARO Technologies worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.