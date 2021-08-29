Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA lowered shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FRCOY opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.02. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

