Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

