FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $43,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $267.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.40 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

