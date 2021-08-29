Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,587 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 3.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $47,110,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 990,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

