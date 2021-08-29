Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

