Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.