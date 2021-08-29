Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

