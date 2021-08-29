Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 19,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

