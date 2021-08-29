Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 226,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,470,955 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

