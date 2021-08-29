Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $61.34. 14,782,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,681. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

