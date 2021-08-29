Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $629.59. 163,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,462. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

