Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. 31,932,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

