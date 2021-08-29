Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 386.1% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 94,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

