FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $12,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.