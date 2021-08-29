Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises about 4.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 6.16% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000.

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $56.06 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99.

