Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.45% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $50.29 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.90.

