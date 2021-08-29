Financial Analysis: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% ADC Therapeutics N/A -63.94% -40.86%

4.1% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and ADC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Histogen presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 396.77%. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.95%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than ADC Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Histogen and ADC Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 16.31 -$18.77 million N/A N/A ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 868.19 -$246.29 million ($3.77) -7.82

Histogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADC Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats Histogen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

