Financial Analysis: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.46 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.00 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AutoWeb and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.41%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

