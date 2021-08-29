Financial Comparison: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) vs. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fabrinet and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 4 4 0 2.50 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fabrinet presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.12%. Given Fabrinet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fabrinet and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $1.88 billion 1.98 $148.34 million $3.99 25.40 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 12.57 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 7.89% 14.33% 10.02% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fabrinet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fabrinet beats SharpLink Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

