Financial Comparison: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.71 $3.67 billion $0.40 14.75 Veritex $369.19 million 4.86 $73.88 million $1.56 23.23

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Itaú Unibanco and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

Veritex has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Volatility & Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

Summary

Veritex beats Itaú Unibanco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

