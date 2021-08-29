Financial Contrast: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get EVgo alerts:

16.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVgo and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 1 2 0 2.67 JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.90%. JD.com has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than JD.com.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A JD.com 4.23% 4.95% 2.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and JD.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.90 $7.57 billion $1.21 63.17

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

JD.com beats EVgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.