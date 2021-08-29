Financial Contrast: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Farmhouse has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmhouse and Finance Of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Finance Of America Companies 0 1 1 1 3.00

Finance Of America Companies has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and Finance Of America Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Finance Of America Companies N/A -13.63% -1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

