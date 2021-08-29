Financial Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

This table compares IAMGOLD and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 0.92 $42.60 million $0.19 12.63 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.69

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 5.34% 2.90% 1.78% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IAMGOLD and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 0 6 3 0 2.33 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $3.84, indicating a potential upside of 60.16%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 219.96%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.