Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 4,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

