Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 171,157 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,560,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

