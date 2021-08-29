Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 66,680.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

