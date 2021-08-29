Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 4,320 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

