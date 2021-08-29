Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 3.37% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of PBS opened at $53.75 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

