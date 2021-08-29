Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 252.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.